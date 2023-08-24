Immigration: 3,193 individuals held for human trafficking from 2015 to May 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 3,193 individuals were arrested in connection with human trafficking cases between January 2015 and May 2023, said Immigration deputy director-general (operations) Jafri Embok Taha.

He said 2,110 cases were reported and investigated during the period, and some were convicted under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

“Human trafficking cases in this country affect both Malaysians and foreigners, regardless of gender or age,” he said when appearing as a guest on Bernama Radio today.

Jafri said combating human trafficking was not only a task for law enforcement agencies as it requires support and cooperation from the community.

He said one of the challenges they faced in managing the cases was getting the victims’ cooperation.

“There are situations where victims refuse to file complaints. This may be caused by fear or trauma, making it difficult for the authorities to take action,” he said. -Bernama