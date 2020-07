JOHOR BARU: Police have detained an Immigration assistant director on suspicion of being involved in migrant smuggling syndicate in Johor.

State police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (pix) said the 50-year-old female officer was arrested by the Special Branch team of the Johor Police Contingent on Wednesday (July 1).

The arrest was made following interrogations on three immigration officers arrested on June 23, allegedly involved in the same case.

The woman is the highest-ranking Immigration officer nabbed in connection with the case so far, he said.

“We believe her modus operandi was by providing fake immigration stamps to facilitate the smuggling of Indonesian nationals whose social visit passes had expired prior to the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO),” he told a press conference here today.

Ayob Khan, however, said that police are still investigating whether the suspect had received any payment from the unlawful activities.

The case is being investigated under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (Atipsom) 2007 by adopting the investigation procedure under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012.

In this regard, Ayob Khan stressed that the police would not compromise and protect any high-ranking officers if found to be involved in smuggling activities.

“We do not care about social status, if one is found to be involved in illegal activities, we will make the arrest...we will investigate and prepare the investigation papers, after which will be submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers and it is the court that will decide whether they are guilty or not,” he added. — Bernama