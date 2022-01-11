Immigration checks for travellers between Labuan and Sabah from today

LABUAN: The Malaysian Immigration Department has started enforcing exit and entry control checks for all visitor movements between the Federal Territory of Labuan and Sabah, starting today, to tighten border control.

The Labuan Immigration Department, in a statement to Bernama today, said that prior to this, inspection was only carried out randomly on visitors moving between Labuan and Sabah.

“Exit and entry checks from Labuan to Jesselton Point Jetty and Tanjung Pagar Jetty, in Sabah will be carried out at the Labuan International Ferry Terminal, while visitor checks from Labuan to Menumbok Jetty, Sabah will be conducted at the Labuan RO-RO (roll on-roll off) Ferry Jetty and the Labuan International Ferry Terminal,” read the statement.

Inspection on the movement of visitors from Menumbok Jetty, Sabah, to Labuan will be carried out at Menumbok Jetty, it said.

Home Minister, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, during his official visit to Labuan on Sept 10, ordered the Immigration Department to implement stricter enforcement on the movement of travellers from the Labuan International Ferry Terminal and the RO-RO Ferry Jetty to mainland Sabah.

The directive was in line with the Sabah government’s request for stricter border control.

Visitors who are barred from entry or exit by the Sabah authorities must apply for a release letter for movement purposes.

However, several exemptions will be made, notably to citizens who reside in Labuan and commute to Sabah for work, it added. - Bernama