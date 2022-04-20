Immigration control posts in Pangalungan and Bario can now issue cross border passes

PUTRAJAYA: Residents in Bario, Sarawak and Pangalungan, Sabah no longer have to travel more than 100 kilometres just to obtain cross border passes, said Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud (pix).

He said the Immigration control posts in Pangalungan and Bario have started to issue the passes to the residents in the areas.

Previously residents in the two areas had to travel by boat or four-wheel-drive to Miri, Sarawak and Keningau, Sabah just to obtain the RM20 document.

“Through this initiative, Keluarga Malaysia there no longer have to spend so much time, energy and money as the document is available in their areas,” he said at the Immigration Department’s Excellent Service Award (APC) 2021 ceremony here today.

Khairul Dzaimee said the pilot project of ‘No Wrong Door Policy’ introduced in the middle of last year, would be implemented in stages.

‘No Wrong Door Policy’ refers to the renewal of the long term visit pass of spouses to citizens and the temporary work visit pass is no longer limited to the original office where the file is opened as it can be renewed at any Immigration Office.

Meanwhile, Khairul Dzaimee said the Immigration Department had made a total of RM994,683,218 in revenue collection from January to April 15 this year. — Bernama