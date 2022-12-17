Immigration Department nabs 48 illegals in Dengkil

PUTRAJAYA: The Immigration Department arrested 48 illegal immigrants in a joint operation with the National Registration Department at an illegal settlement in Dengkil near here yesterday.

Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud, in a statement today, said 63 foreigners were checked during the early morning operation and 48 were detained for various offences, including overstaying and not possessing personal identification documents.

The suspects, aged between 18 and 53, comprised 30 Indonesians, 12 Bangladeshis, five Myanmar nationals and one Vietnamese.

“Some of the illegal immigrants tried to flee but were unsuccessful as the exit route from the settlement had been sealed.

“One officer was injured on the knee and leg after stepping on sharp iron rods on the uneven and muddy ground,” he said.

He said the suspects would be sent to the Lenggeng Immigration Depot in Negeri Sembilan for investigation and further action. - Bernama