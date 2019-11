KUALA LUMPUR: The Immigration Department detained 52 illegal immigrants in raids carried out at two industrial areas in Rawang and Shah Alam, Selangor, yesterday.

Selangor Immigration director Mohamad Shukri Nawi said all 48 men and four women of foreign nationals, aged 20 to 45, were detained in an eight-hour operation starting at 10am.

Those arrested comprised 38 people from Bangladesh, Myanmar (five), Nepal (five), Indonesia (three) and one from China, he said in a statement today.

He said checks also found that the detainees had committed various offences such as not having a valid pass or permit, overstaying and violating the conditions of the pass.

“Employers who employ foreigners will be investigated and subject to legal action if found guilty,” he said, adding that those detained were remanded for 14 days at the Semenyih Immigration Depot for further investigation. — Bernama