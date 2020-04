KUALA LUMPUR: The Immigration Department arrested 23 foreign women, suspected to be involved in prostitution, during a raid on a hotel in Jalan Sungai Besi near here yesterday.

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud (pix) said those detained comprised 13 women from Thailand, Indonesia (seven), Vietnam (two) and Laos (one) while three local men who were with them were also arrested for acting as agents and caretaker of the premises.

He said investigations found that the syndicate, masterminded by locals, would advertise photographs of sexily-dressed women on the WeChat app and whose services could be obtained via the social media or walk-in.

“Each customer is charged between RM180 and RM300 per session, with free hotel room provided,” he said in a statement today, adding that they also found used and unused condoms as well as sex items and customer payment record books.

He said the women were found in different rooms with customers comprising local and Pakistani men.

Khairul Dzaimee said they also found a total of RM20,656.45 in cash and that the case would be investigated under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Act 613).

He said the operation also saw the department arrest a total of 26 foreigners and seven locals overall, aged between 25 and 40.

“All foreigners arrested will be placed at the Immigration Detention Depot, Semenyih. As a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, they will be screened by Ministry of Health officers at the depot before being remanded for investigation and prosecution,” he said. — Bernama