Immigration Dept busts syndicate forging PLKS in Gelang Patah

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor Immigration Department busted a syndicate involved in the forgery of Temporary Work Visit Passes (PLKS) and registration services for the Labour Recalibration Programme (RTK) 2.0 for foreigners in Gelang Patah near here, last Thursday.

State Immigration director Baharuddin Tahir said that based on information and intelligence, the department raided a premises in Gelang Patah at about 4.50 pm.

“The modus operandi is through a Bangladeshi national who is believed to have been involved in the forgery of travel documents, flight tickets, E-visa and registration services for the RTK 2.0 and PLKS for the past year, raking profits amounting to tens of thousands of ringgit.

“We also seized four Indian passports, a computer, a printer, six mobile phones, a set of suspected fake travel documents and permits, and cash amounting to RM320,” he said in a statement today.

Baharuddin said the team also detained four Bangladeshi men, one Nepalese man, and a Bangladeshi man with permanent resident status.

All the suspects were detained under Sections 6(1)(c), 55D and 56 (1A) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Section 12 (1) (f) of the Passports Act 1966.

“The Bangladeshi man with permanent resident status has been detained under Sections 56 (1A)(c) and 56 (1)(d) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for harbouring foreign nationals,” he said.

Baharuddin also urged the public to channel any information or complaints related to foreign nationals to the authorities.

“We will not compromise on any activities that violate the law and will always ensure that efforts to combat syndicates related to illegal immigrants and activities lacking integrity are consistently carried out.

“We view seriously syndicates profiting from the issuance and supply of fake documents that can tarnish the reputation and image of the Malaysian Immigration Department,” he said. - Bernama