Immigration dept cripples prostitution syndicate in Puchong

PETALING JAYA: The Immigration Department arrested 25 foreigners in raids under “Ops Gegar” at prostitution dens around Puchong yesterday.

Its director-general, Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud said those detained comprised 20 Indonesian women, three Thai women, two Vietnamese women.

“The ‘Ops Gegar’ raids were carried out simultaneously on a hotel and a condominium unit in Puchong.

“Intelligence work found that the premises were being patronised by both locals and foreigners.

“The sex service package offered around RM240.

“Customer reservations are made through a website and WhatsApp,” he said in a statement today.

He said all detainees were placed at the Putrajaya Immigration Department, and the case was investigated under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (ATIPSOM) and Immigration Act 1959/63.