Immigration Dept detains 45 individuals in Op Gegar, Malacca

MALACCA: The state Immigration Department detained 45 individuals, including 15 Thai women working as ‘flower garland girls’, in an Op Gegar raid at a nightclub in Taman Melaka Raya here, last night.

Malacca Immigration director Anirwan Fauzee Mohd Aini said the raid took place at 10.30 pm and the women, who were working as dancers and hostesses, were nabbed for violating the conditions of visit passes and work permits or not having any valid travel documents.

“The foreign women who were reportedly ‘flower garland girls’ hired to attract customers to the nightclub, were paid between RM200 to RM1,000 a night to entertain guests.

“Several foreigners tried to escape through the back door during the raid while some were too engrossed in the entertainment. But all of them were caught,” he said in a statement here today.

He said five Bangladeshi men without permits, and two local men, who were the manager and caretaker, were also picked up.

He said all of them have been detained under Sections 55B and 56(1)(d) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Regulation 39(b) Immigration Regulations 1963.

Anirwan Fauzee said 12 summonses were also issued to customers to appear as witnesses to assist in the investigation.

He said the department will take stern action against the owners of premises or employers who hire foreigners without valid travel documents, passes or work permits. -Bernama