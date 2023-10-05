Immigration Dept detects nine illegal immigrant settlements in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department has identified nine illegal immigrant settlements in the federal capital, said its director Syamsul Badrin Mohshin.

He said most of the settlements had been previously raided by the department but found to be operating again.

“The landlords are locals and the department does not have the power to demolish the settlements.

“The Immigration Department has difficulties in tracing the landlords because the properties are being rented out to many people,“ he told reporters at the Aidilfitri open house of Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department here today.

Syamsul Badrin said the department is collaborating with the local authorities to investigate the actual status of the areas before taking any further action.

“Monitoring and operations will continue to ensure that these illegal settlements can be eradicated. At the same time, locals are reminded not to conspire with the illegal immigrants,“ he said. -Bernama