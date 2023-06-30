Immigration dept investigating KLIA incident involving VIP

PUTRAJAYA: The Immigration Department (Immigration) has taken immediate action by investigating an incident where a VIP was said to have entered the arrival hall of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) without authorisation to assist a Chinese visitor who was detained.

Its director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh (pix) said in a statement today that the investigation will be conducted comprehensively to encompass all related aspects.

“The department urges the public to give us room to conduct our investigation transparently and not to indulge in speculation or provocation that can distract the investigation,” he said.

A news portal carried an article about the incident yesterday, which had gone viral on social media, in which the VIP was said to have entered the arrival hall without a pass. - Bernama