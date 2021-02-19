Immigration Dept nabs seven men in pass sticker syndicate

KUALA LUMPUR: The Immigration Department (JIM) has detained seven local men for suspected involvement in a pass sticker syndicate in raids codenamed Op Sticker.

Members of the syndicate aged between 30 and 39 were nabbed on Sunday in a series of integrated raids by JIM and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

JIM director-general, Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the syndicate is believed to be selling original security stickers smuggled by individuals working in a printing company which is a supplier of JIM. He said each pass sticker is sold at between RM700 to RM800 by members of the syndicate before being sold with profits exceeding RM80,000 a month.

“The government is estimated to have lost RM1,800 for each sticker sold and used by illegal immigrants as there was no levy and pass payment made,” he said, adding that the losses suffered by the government could amount to almost RM2.16 million each year due to the activities of the syndicate.

He said the syndicate could also threaten the security of the country and caused leakages to the revenue collection of the government and therefore, JIM would not compromise on the matter.

In another development, MACC said the commission was cooperating with the Road Transport Department (RTD) to flush out corruption and abuse in RTD.

According an MACC statement, its chief commissioner, Datuk Seri Azam Baki and RTD director-general Datuk Zailani Hashim had held a meeting on the matter and MACC welcomed the commitment of Zailani in raising the integrity of the department. -Bernama