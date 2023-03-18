Immigration dept raids illegal settlement in Klang, nabs 61 immigrants

KLANG: The Immigration Department detained 61 illegal immigrants at an illegal settlement in an oil palm plantation at Taman Perindustrian Air Hitam here last night.

Its director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the immigrants, 32 men and 29 women including 18 children and a six-month-old baby, were picked up in an operation which began at 11.30 pm.

He said their surveillance found that the settlement had been in existence for the past six years with 30 to 40 houses equipped with electricity and water supply.

“These immigrants are believed to have been using illegal power and water supply connections and the wastewater from toilets was pumped into the river. The condition of the settlement is very dirty and unfit for living, I fear it will pose a health threat.

“Some of them grow chillies, yams and bananas and raise chickens to support themselves. Most of these foreigners work as cleaners near this area,“ he told reporters here.

He said more than 30 immigrants were believed to have escaped.

A check by Bernama also found that the settlement had a surau, a grocery shop and a badminton court. - Bernama