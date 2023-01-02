Immigration Dept raids illegal settlement in Nilai, 67 nabbed

SEREMBAN: The Immigration Department detained 67 illegal immigrants during an operation at an illegal settlement in Nilai Spring, near here at 1.30 am today.

State Immigration director Kennith Tan Ai Kiang said they had detained Indonesian nationals aged between two months and 72.

He said their surveillance found that there was a school at the settlement teaching children the syllabus of a neighbouring country, adding that it was powered by electricity sourced from several generator units.

“The personnel involved in the operation had to walk about 1.2 kilometres through a jungle area to get to the settlement that is situated on uneven, swampy land scattered with traps and dogs roaming the area.

“Eleven men, 20 women, 20 boys and 16 girls were nabbed. Some of them tried to escape and acted aggressively to avoid being taken in,“ he said in a statement today.

He said initial surveillance found that the illegal immigrants built the settlement over two years ago, adding that upon inspection they also found weapons such as spears and machetes.

“All detainees are placed at the Lenggeng Immigration Depot for further investigation. The state Immigration Department is identifying whether the settlement was built on private or state government land,“ he said, adding that they are being detained under the Immigration Act 1959/63, the Passport Act 1966, and the Immigration Regulations 1963 for not having valid travel documents and overstaying, among other things. - Bernama