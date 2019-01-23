Immigration Dept to conduct internal probe into klia2 ‘misunderstanding’ with Frenchwoman

PUTRAJAYA: The Immigration Department will conduct an internal investigation into the alleged misunderstanding between its officers and French political researcher Sophie Lemiere at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2) on Monday (Jan 21).

Immigration Department director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said they took a serious view of the allegations and would conduct a comprehensive probe to ensure every standard operating procedure (SOP) was adhered to and the nation’s security was not threatened.

He said Lemiere and the officers involved had lodged police reports on the incident.

“The Immigration Department will give its full cooperation to the police,“ he said in a statement today in connection with the case.

Online media reports said Lemiere claimed she was bullied and threatened by Immigration officers upon arrival at klia2. It was also reported that she is here on the invitation of Deputy Defence Minister Liew Ching Tong for a conference organised by the ministry.

Khairul Dzaimee said today that his officers were only following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) when they took Lemiere to the department’s operations room for further interrogation after finding her name listed on the suspects’ list (SL) during preliminary checks at the arrival hall counter.

“The officer on duty contacted the enforcement agency which had put her name on the SL for further action and at the same time explained the actual situation to her,“ he said.

Lemiere, however, alleged that there was a misunderstanding between her and several officers during the time she was taken to the operations room until she was allowed into the country. — Bernama