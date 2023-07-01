Immigration Dept uncovers syndicate issuing refugee cards to ethnic Chin from Myanmar

KUALA LUMPUR: The Immigration Department has uncovered a syndicate issuing refugee cards to the ethnic Chin from Myanmar following a raid at a flat in Jalan Imbi here last night.

Its director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the syndicate was believed to have been operating from the flat since 2009.

He said checks showed applicants were charged RM500 per person in membership fee, as well as other payments.

“Based on the seized receipts, an estimated of 1,000 people of the Chin ethnicity have become members of this organisation,“ he told a press conference after the raid which ended at 2.30am today.

According to Khairul Dzaimee, the card “recognised” the holder as a Chin ethnic refugee awaiting permission to go to a third country.

Khairul Dzaimee said the department believed the activity was masterminded by individuals from the Chin ethnic group themselves and that efforts were being made to track them down.

During the operation, he said, a total of 1,051 foreigners were rounded-up and 544 of them, aged between one and 68, were detained for various immigration offenses and later sent to the Bukit Jalil Immigration Detention Depot.

Those detained included 30 children, aged between one and 10, from the Chin ethnic group, he added.

He said the operation was conducted by 115 Immigration personnel assisted by 43 personnel from other departments, including the National Registration Department and the Civil Defence Department. - Bernama