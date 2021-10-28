Immigration: Long-term visit pass holders do not need clearance to enter M’sia from Nov 1

KUALA LUMPUR: From Nov 1, foreigners holding Malaysian long-term visit passes will be permitted to enter the country without going through immigration clearance via MyTravelPass/MyEntry as long as the pass is valid.

Immigration Department director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the matter was decided at the Special Committee on Pandemic Management Meeting No. 60 of 2021 (Series 22) held on Oct 22.

He said the long-term visit pass holders allowed to enter the country without having to apply for immigration clearance through MTP/MyEntry are Diplomat (Exemption Order)/Dependent/Foreign Maid, Employment Pass (Category I, II, III)/Dependent/Foreign Maid, Resident Pass-Talent (RP-T)/ Dependent/Foreign Maid, Professional Visit Pass-Specialist and Professional Visit Pass.

In addition, Permanent Resident (PR)/Spouse to PR/Child to PR, Long-Term Pass (Husband/Wife/Child) to Citizen, Senior Citizen Pass, Widow/Widow Pass to Citizen, Student Pass/Dependent/Escort, Malaysia Pass My Second Home/Dependents/Foreign Maid, Resident Pass, Temporary Work Visit Pass, Foreign Maid are also allowed the facility.

“Foreigners not under the above-mentioned categories would still need to apply via the MTP/MYEntry for clearance to enter Malaysia. These include those on social visits and long-term visit pass holders with expired passes.

“The other categories (needing clearance) are Employment Pass Application (Category I, II, III)/Resident Pass-Talent (RP-T)/Dependents/Foreign Maid and Professional Visit Pass - Specialist (newly approved) and Short-Term Business Traveller,“ he said in a statement, today.

Khairul Dzaimee said the entry procedure upon arrival in Malaysia is still subject to the existing immigration rules which are still in force as well as Health Ministry’s health screening and quarantine procedures. — Bernama