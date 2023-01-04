Immigration looking for three foreign women linked to immigration trial

KUALA LUMPUR: The Immigration Department is tracking down three foreign women associated to a trial at the Semenyih Special Court for Illegal Immigrants.

The department said in a statement that it was looking for Lili Febryan, 27, and Putri Harahap, 28, both Indonesian, and Vietnamese Le Thi Phuong Ly, 27 in relation to a case under Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963.

Their last known address was at Health Club Auspicious World Sdn Bhd, G7, Jalan USJ Sentral 1, USJ Sentral, Persiaran Subang 1, 47600 Subang Jaya, Selangor.

Those with information on the trio are urged to contact investigating officer, Immigration Senior Deputy Assistant Director Mazlan Saaizan at 03-88801338 during office hours or the operations room at 03-88801555 after office hours. - Bernama