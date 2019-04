KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory Immigration Department detain 85 illegal immigrants in Ops Selera in Kampung Baru here, last night.

Its director, Hamidi Adam said that, based on information, the illegals, aged from 25 to 35 years, were detained in the operation, comprising 51 Immigration officers and personnel, on five restaurants in Jalan Raja Muda Abdul Aziz starting from 9.50pm.

Most of those detained worked as cooks and waiters at the premises.

‘’Those detained comprise 65 from Thailand, 17 from Indonesia, from Pakistan (one), Myanmar (one) and Bangladesh (one),‘’ he said in a statement today.

Also detained were two local employers in their 40s for employing foreign nationals without permits.

According to Hamidi, the foreign nationals had abused their social visit passes and permits to work in the restaurants.

He said the department would continue to conduct operations and monitoring to detect employers who were still stubbornly hiring illegals and would not compromise with any quarters in cahoot with activities which were against the law. — Bernama