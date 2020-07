SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today arrested an immigration officer on suspicion of soliciting and receiving a bribe amounting to RM3,000.

The man, in his 40s, was arrested when he presented himself at the Selangor MACC office at about 2 pm today to record his statement.

According to MACC sources, the suspect, attached to Putrajaya Immigration Office, was suspected of soliciting and receiving the bribe from an individual in relation to the latter’s foreign worker whose permit has expired.

The case is being investigated under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009 and the suspect will be brought to the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for a remand application.

Selangor MACC director Datuk Alias Salim when contacted confirmed the arrest. — Bernama