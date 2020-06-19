Immigration officer receives threat via note, red paint

SIBU: An Immigration officer received a threatening note and the fence of his house was splashed with red paint by two unknown men, here, yesterday.

Sibu district deputy police chief Supt Collin Babat said the incident took place at the 34-year-old officer’s house in Sibu Jaya at about 3.40pm when he was away at work.

“After receiving a phone call from his wife at 3.45pm, the victim rushed home and found that the fence of their house had been splashed with red paint,” he said in a statement here today.

He added that the victim also found a handwritten note on a piece of brown paper box that translated “You are the one who hit me at your office! You and your family, be careful!!!”.

The victim, who is working in the Intelligence/Operations and Illegal Immigrants Raid division of the Immigration Department, here, lodged a report at the Sibu Jaya Police Station at 6.27pm.

Collin said the complainant’s 12-years-old daughter was inside the house and saw the act of the two men through a window but could not see their faces as they wore full visor motorcycle helmets.

“The incident happened too fast and she could not see the registration number of the motorcycle,” he added.

The complainant speculated that the suspects were Indonesian nationals arrested by the Sibu Immigration Department in an operation in February this year in which the complainant was the officer of the operation.

Meanwhile, Collin added that a similar incident had happened to the complainant’s colleague whose car was splashed with red paint on Wednesday.

The case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation and Section 427 of the same Code for causing mischief, he added. — Bernama