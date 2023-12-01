Immigration personnel, brother remanded over ‘flying passport’ activities

SIBU: A Magistrate’s Court here ordered a 36-year-old Immigration personnel to be remanded for five days from today to assist the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) investigation into ‘pasport terbang’ (flying passport) activities.

Sibu Court Assistant Registrar Rommie Ahmad Zaidi also issued a similar order against the personnel’s 32-year-old brother and another 42-year-old suspect, believed to be the middleman in the activity to extend the expired social visit passes in the Immigration Department’s system.

The three suspects were arrested between 2.55 pm and 5.35 pm yesterday at the Sibu MACC Office after the MACC received information that the civil servant had requested and received bribes via online banking in 2017 and 2018.

The money was allegedly deposited in the account of the Immigration personnel’s brother.

Investigations are being conducted under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009. - Bernama