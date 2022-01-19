Immigration raids Thai girl prostitution syndicate

KUALA LUMPUR: The Immigration Department arrested 14 foreigners – 13 women and a man – in raids under “Ops Gegar” at two prostitution dens around Subang Jaya, near here, yesterday.

Its director-general, Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud said those detained comprised 12 Thai women, one woman from Myanmar, and a British male, all aged between 21 and 69. The department also issued notices to three local male customers to give statements.

“The ‘Ops Gegar’ raids were carried out simultaneously on the two premises in budget hotels around Subang Jaya at 8.45 pm. Intelligence work found that the premises were being patronised by both locals and foreigners.

“The sex service package offered ranges from RM200 to RM270 for a 45-minute session and RM950 for ‘outcalls’ subscription from 10 pm to 7 am. Customer reservations are made through a website and Telegram,” he said in a statement today.

Khairul Dzaimee said that during the raids, all the women refused to open the room doors citing various reasons in order to escape. Several condoms and lubricants were also found.

He said all detainees were placed at the Bukit Jalil Immigration Depot, and the case was investigated under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (ATIPSOM), Immigration Act 1959/63, Passport Act 1966 and Immigration Regulations 1963 as there were no valid identification documents and overstaying. - Bernama