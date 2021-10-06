Immigration ready for reopening of nation’s borders -DG

PUTRAJAYA: The Immigration Department is ready in terms of systems, passport supply and manpower for the reopening of the country’s borders, its director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud (pix) said.

“If the government decides to open the country’s borders anytime soon, the Immigration Department will be ready,” he told Bernama today.

He said the department has in stock some 1.2 million passports, which he added was enough to cope with demands until June next year.

Besides this, preparations have been done at all entry points with the autogate system reactivated after being ‘rested’ for about two and a half years.

“In terms of manpower, officers and personnel have been remobilised for duty as to how it was before Covid-19,” he said.

Khairul Dzaimee also checked on the Malaysian International Passport (PMA) online pilot project at the department headquarters here today, which offered self-service counters and officers to help out online applicants since Oct 1.

He said online passport applications had increased this year, with 69,371 applications received up to September, compared to 52,016 passports issued via online applications in 2020.

He said passport online applications increased in the middle of this year following flexibility given in the MyTravelPass category, adding that the numbers are expected to increase further once the borders are reopened.

On Oct 3, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the government would allow people to go abroad without having to apply for the My Travel Pass pass once the country’s vaccination rate reached 90 per cent for adults.

Khairul Dzaimee said the online application self-service counters will be expanded to Immigration offices nationwide for passport renewals.

Passport applicant, Amira Syahirah Mohd Zulkefli said the online application process was user-friendly and only took less than 30 minutes.

“It was relatively a simple process. I filled up the particulars required at the special counters and less than 30 minutes later, my passport was ready.

“I am now waiting for the government to announce the reopening of the country’s international borders as I need to travel to Belgium to conduct equestrian training,” the 27-year-old trainer said.

Azhar Marzuki, meanwhile, was of the view that online transaction services must be expanded to other agencies as well as it was not only simple to use but also convenient for those working.

“The Immigration’s online system is really good as we can use it via our devices anywhere, and then choose a date and time to pick up the passport. For working people, this means we do not have to apply for a full day’s leave,” he said.

-Bernama