PUTRAJAYA: The Immigration Department has smashed an immigration stamp falsification syndicate with the arrest of five Vietnamese nationals in an operation in the capital, on Thursday.

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the two men and three women believed to be the main masterminds were arrested in a raid at a condominium in Sungai Besi, Kuala Lumpur.

The syndicate conducted its activities around Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, targeting Vietnamese nationals facing problems returning to their homeland.

“During the raid, one of the suspects threatened to injure an Immigration officer using a meat cleaver.

“The suspects also tried to eliminate evidence by throwing a panda bear doll stuffed with all the fake immigration stamp and some passports down from the 13th floor of the condominium,“ he said yesterday.

Khairul Dzaimee said further investigation also led to the discovery of eight falsified Immigration security stamps, a laptop, 61 Vietnamese passports and a Toyota Avanza.

All the suspects have been detained under Section 55D of the Immigration Act 1959/1963 for falsifying a pass or endorsement and Section 56(1)(i) of the same act, he said. — Bernama