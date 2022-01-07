Immigration uncovers prostitution ring involving 6 African students

KUALA LUMPUR: They are Africans studying in private universities in the Klang Valley but are allegedly earning up to RM7,000 a month each working as prostitutes.

Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud (pix) said these illegal activities of six female students were exposed when an immigration team raided a luxury condominium here late last night.

He said they operated from several luxury condominiums, charging between RM500 and RM600 for one night of sexual service.

The six, all in their 20s, are students of two private universities, in Taman Shamelin Perkasa here and Subang, he told a press conference after the operation.

This prostitution ring was believed to have started operating last year, using WeChat and Facebook to cater to an exclusive group of clients, he added.

“They conducted their activities in several locations depending on the demand from local clients, and could earn about RM7,000 a month,“ he added.

Khairul Dzaimee said five of the women had entered the country on student passes while the sixth used a social visit pass.

During the raid, three other Africans and a local man in their 30s, believed to be their clients, were also nabbed.

He said the six women would be remanded at the Putrajaya Immigration Depot for 14 days for investigation under Section 15(1) (C) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Immigration Regulations 1963.

A Bernama check found alcohol drink cans, used condoms and clothes in the raided premises.

One of the arrested women pretended to be sick and faint when confronted by immigration personnel. — Bernama