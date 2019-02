ALOR STAR: The Kedah Immigration Department has detained nine illegal Myanmar and Bangladesh immigrants in a joint operations conducted in two separate locations in Mergong here yesterday.

Its director Zuhair Jamaludin said they were detained at business premises and construction sites, and were aged between 22 and 43 years, comprising five men and one Myanmar woman, as well as three Bangladesh nationals.

“The operations which began at 3.15 pm and ended at 6 pm carried out checks on 185 foreigners of various nationalities, and of these, nine were detained.

“All those detained were under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1985/63 (Act 155) for not having valid travel documents and Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulation 1963 for violating the conditions of the visit pass,” he said in a statement today.

He said all those detained were kept at the Immigration lock-up at the state Home Ministry building here for further investigations before they are sent to the Belantik Immigration Depot in Sik. — Bernama