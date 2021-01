KUALA LUMPUR: Biotech company, ImmunoScape has announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) comprising leading scientists in immunology and oncology who will help to guide ImmunoScape’s scientific strategy.

The founding members of the SAB bring substantial scientific insight and expertise to assist the company, which include Evan Newell, Ph.D.; Philip Greenberg, M.D.; Patrick Reeves, Ph.D.; and, Paul Thomas, Ph.D.

“To form this scientific advisory board, we brought together key thought leaders within immunology, across academia and industry alike,” said ImmunoScape Director of Scientific Affairs, Michael Fehlings, Ph.D. in a statement.

Dr Newell who will serve as SAB Chairman is a co-founder of ImmunoScape and Associate Professor in the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Division at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

Dr Greenberg is an internationally recognised expert in cancer immunotherapy and currently serves as the Head of Immunology at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

Meanwhile, Dr Reeves is a Team Leader in the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center at Massachusetts General Hospital and an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School.

In addition, Dr Thomas is a Member in the Department of Immunology at St Jude Children’s Research Hospital and an adjunct Professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center.

ImmunoScape’s Deep Immunomics platform enables the characterisation of a patient’s immunome at ultra-high resolution, revealing the immune system in action by directly observing the modulation of phenotype, function, and specificity of individual immune cells, at scale and over time. -Bernama