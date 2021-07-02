Impact Malaysia offers free transport to PPV for vulnerable groups

KUALA LUMPUR: Impact Malaysia is providing free transport in the form of Grab e-hailing services, or cash assistance for transport costs, to those needing to get to vaccination centres (PPV).

Impact Malaysia, in a statement yesterday, said that the assistance was offered through the special #ImpactTolongHantar (ITH) initiative for vulnerable groups from the lower-income groups (B40), Orang Asli community, persons with disabilities (PwDs) and senior citizens.

Free volunteer services are also offered through the initiative for the elderly, the disabled and the needy, according to the statement.

The third edition of the initiative started on June 23, and will run until the end of the vaccination programme, and the public can apply online at bit.ly/ithvaksin.

Impact Malaysia, an agency under the Youth and Sports Ministry, said that the current ITH initiative was carried out in collaboration with Impact Youth, a collective of young Malaysian volunteers, aged 18 to 35.

Impact Youth volunteers also help target groups to register for vaccination through the MySejahtera application, coordinate the distribution of basic goods, provide assistance for needy households and help local communities.

For further information on the initiative, Impact Youth and its programmes, the public can browse www.impact.my or follow Impact Malaysia social media platforms.

-Bernama