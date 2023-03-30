Impact of Aukus, mental health among police personnel discussed in Parliament today

KUALA LUMPUR: Issues regarding the formation of the trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, or Aukus, and mental health among members of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) are expected to be discussed in Parliament today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s official website, Lim Guan Eng (PH-Bagan) will ask the Minister of Defence about Malaysia’s stance following the Aukus defence pact in which Australia will buy eight nuclear-powered submarines worth AUD368 billion, and its impact on the security of Asean countries based on the Zone of Peace, Freedom and Neutrality or ZOPFAN Declaration.

Lim also wants to know whether that eight nuclear-powered submarines will be allowed to operate in the waters of Asean countries.

The question will be raised during the Minister’s Question Time when Wan Hassan Mohd Ramli (PN-Dungun) will ask the Home Minister to state measures taken to address mental health issues among the police.

This is especially for those who carry firearms, to ensure that the police can carry out their duties with a stable mind.

During the oral question and answer session, Mohd Syahir Che Sulaiman (PN-Bachok) will ask the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security about the ministry’s effort to expand the Sado cattle breeding activities by involving young and rural entrepreneurs.

After the question and answer session, there will be the tabling of several bills for a second reading.

The bills will include the Revision of Sentence of Death and Imprisonment for Natural Life (Temporary Jurisdiction of the Federal Court) Bill 2023 - Bernama