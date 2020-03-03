Impairment no barrier for bowler

FOR bowler Mohd Zaidi Awang (pix), 48, being deaf and mute does not stop him from pursuing his passion in a sport that requires focus.

In fact, his condition only strengthens his game, as he is ranked first among 12 athletes with the same impairment for the sport in Malaysia.

“Bowling is an obsession. It did not come naturally as I loved playing football as a child.

“It only gained traction after I became passionate about it,” the father of three told theSun yesterday.

His parents supported his dream to become a professional when he relayed the idea to them.

However, they were concerned about his studies when he received a letter to be a state representative.

“They were against it. ‘You can’t play, just focus on your studies’, they said,” he recalled.

“I wanted to represent our state. I was the only player who was deaf and mute, while the rest were normal. Finally, it was my eldest brother who stood by me, and our parents finally agreed.

“He lent his support by accompanying me to many tournaments, and acted as my translator,” Mohd Zaidi said.

The experience taught him to be an independent athlete by using his own resources.

“There were times I needed to take leave to train for tournaments, and there were times I had to quit my job. It can be frustrating since there’s no support to balance these two. But, I’ve learned to be patient.”

Patience became his pillar of strength to overcome the odds. As a child, he was often pushed around and called “bodoh” (stupid).

“I didn’t tell my parents. I didn’t think it was necessary, even though there was no one who stood by me. It only made me stronger.”

He represented Malaysia at the 2017 Summer Deaflympics in Samsun, Turkey.

“Training is important, even if I have to do it myself. In a week, I would train for two days, two hours each day with a coach. The game may look easy but it’s not. With my coach, we are able to strategise.

“Although my coach is normal, we are able to communicate using sign language. My condition isn’t a barrier to success.

“Though sponsorship is scarce, I’m lucky for the support from Malaysian Deaf Sports Association president Ong Shin Ruenn, and my immediate family.

“A bowling ball is RM1,200, a pair of shoes is RM950, and a special bag that fits three balls costs RM400. It costs about RM5,000 a month, including training.

“Most of the deaf athletes supplement this from their own income.”

With preparations for the Deaflympics next year, he said support from the public and authorities is still lacking, as those who are deaf are often categorised as part of the Paralympics.

“It is not true that we are part of the Paralympics. There is no category for the deaf.

“That is why the Deaflympics was created for us – to compete on a level playing field in spite of our challenges,” he added.