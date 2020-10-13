Implementation of conditional MCO a correct move - Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The decision to place Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) starting at 12.01 am on Oct 14 is a correct move to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said the decision was made after observing the Covid-19 cases, particularly in Selangor which had surged in the past few days.

“Observing what has been happening over the number of days, in the case of Selangor, as it is so highly populated, cases have occurred all over the districts in Selangor and the trend has been on the rise. Even in the yellow zones, we can see that in Gombak and Hulu Langat (districts) there is a surge in the number (of cases).

“I think it is a correct move made by the National Security Council (MKN) to declare the state of Selangor under the CMCO to ensure that on the basis of preventive and proactive actions, what MKN has done can actually curb the pandemic,” he said in a virtual press conference, here, today.

Muhyiddin was asked to comment on Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari’s statement which questioned the federal government’s move to impose the conditional MCO on the entire state when not all areas were red zones. -Bernama

