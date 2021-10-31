Implementation of Undi18 shows trust and confidence in youth to choose govt - Perak MB

KUALA KANGSAR: The implementation of ‘Undi18’ to lower the voting age to 18 beginning Jan 1 next year, shows the trust and confidence given to youths to choose the government in future elections, says Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad (pix, left).

However, he advised those who would be voting for the first time, especially those aged 18, not to choose candidates based on their emotions and feelings.

“Young voters should use this trust and confidence given to them properly and not vote according to their emotions and feelings, but instead, use rationality and understanding to choose a strong and stable government,” said Saarani, who is also Perak Umno Liaison Body chairman, when met by reporters after attending a ‘Moh Mengopi’ programme in Kampung Padang Assam here today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said Undi18 would be implemented from Jan 1 next year, as ordered by the Kuching High Court in Sarawak.

Ismail Sabri was reported to have said that the Cabinet had decided not to appeal the decision, even though the Election Commission had previously informed in a statement that it would take at least until September 2022 to be fully prepared for its implementation.

So far, more than 495,000 voters aged 18 and above in Perak are estimated to be voting for the first time in the 15th General Election (GE15).-Bernama