JOHOR BARU: The government has agreed to exempt 54 categories of goods from the Approved Permit (AP) requirements for transshipment activities at all Malaysian ports, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook (pix).

He said the decision, made by the cabinet three months ago, covered items such as commodities and farm animals.

However, controlled and dangerous items such as weapons and firecrackers would still require AP permits for transshipment activities due to safety reasons.

He said the new ruling would be implemented as soon as the Royal Malaysian Customs Department had finalised a new list to replace the existing one.

Currently, there are 74 categories of cargoes that require AP permits for transshipment activities in the country.

“So this (old) list needs to be changed and they (Customs Department) need to gazette a new one but the Customs Department needs to inform the relevant ministries first (on items that do not require AP permits) before gazetting the new list.

“We hope that all these measures can be taken in the near future and be completed in the first quarter of 2020,“ he told a press conference after watching the Johor Port’s Historic Achievement of handling one million TEU Containers at Johor Port here today.

Loke hopes the move can facilitate transshipment activities and boost the competitiveness of the country’s ports.

Meanwhile, Loke said the Gemas-Johor Bahru electrified double-tracking project (EDTP) is on schedule and not delayed.

“All I can say is the development of the Gemas-Johor Bahru electrified double-tracking project is going well and we expect it to be completed by 2021, but we will see how to rearrange the track alignment,“ he said.

Loke said he was aware of several complaints on the project, including from Labis residents that it should not split Bandar Labis into two.

“We know the project is important but we also need to consider the welfare and well-being of the residents along the railway line.

“I can give an assurance to the people of Labis that we will look into solving the problem rather than ignoring their views (complaints),“ he said.

The EDTP, which is under the Ministry of Transport, covers 192km of tracks going through 11 stations in Johor including Segamat, Kluang, Labis, Bekok, Paloh, Renggam, Layang-Layang, Mengkibol, Kulai and Kempas Baru when completed.

Once the project is completed, trains can cover the KL Sentral-JB Sentral route in about three hours and 30 minutes at speeds of 140km to 160km per hour. — Bernama