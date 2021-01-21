Importance of addressing cyber threats focus of ADGMIN1 today

KUALA LUMPUR: The importance of addressing cyber threats in the digital landscape was among the issues discussed at the first ASEAN Digital Ministers Meeting (ADGMIN1) and related meetings (pix) which commenced today.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in his keynote address in conjunction with the ADGMIN1 held in a virtual environment said the matter was in line with rapid technological development in developing the digital economy.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah is chairing this two-day virtual meeting themed ‘ASEAN - a Digitally Connected Community’.

Saifuddin through his official Twitter, informed that today’s session also discussed the importance of trust in electronic transactions as this is the basis for society’s acceptance to adopt digital transformation.

As such, he said the administrative procedures as well as data transfer methods between Asean countries would also be formulated.

“The session will resume tomorrow to discuss the results of the ADGSOM1 meeting on the ASEAN ICT Work Plan with dialogue partners from the United States, China, Japan, India and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) as well as the launch of the Asean Digital Master Plan 2025 (ADM2025),” he said.

During the ADGMIN1, in addition to briefing member countries on the important achievements of ICT cooperation in 2020, Malaysia which supports the ADM2025 development efforts also presented the ADM2025 draft for the consideration of the member countries.

At the end of the ADGMIN1 meeting, the ministers will consider whether to adopt the Putrajaya Declaration on ‘Asean- a Digitally Connected Community’ and consider to endorse the Joint Media Statement of the ADGMIN1 and Related Meetings.

Earlier, before ADGMIN1, a two-day ASEAN Digital Officers Meeting (ADGSOM1) was held, chaired by Communications and Multimedia Ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek.

ADGMIN1, held for the first time with Malaysia as the host, aims to strengthen cooperation between Asean countries towards building digital ecosystems as a pillar of post-Covid-19 development plan. -Bernama