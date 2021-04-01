Important for society to understand individuals struggling with autism and to have more supportive facilities: Experts

PETALING JAYA: It is vital that society understands individuals struggling with neuro-developmental disorders such as autism and have their needs accommodated, say behavioural experts.

Universiti Sains Malaysia lecturer Dr Chooi Weng Tink describes autism as a disorder with symptoms that vary along a spectrum.

“The formal term is now Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and autistic individuals are generally characterised as lacking or having a deficit in communication skills and understanding social cues such as reading facial expressions and interpreting tonal speech,” she told theSun.

“Symptoms may or may not worsen with age. However, the general public should note that there are now various special needs schools that can educate parents and their autistic children to cope with the condition. Additionally, as autism varies along a spectrum, there are many autistic individuals who can function and cope in the general society,” she explained.

Chooi believes it is important how society accommodates families with autistic individuals.

She said being aware of individuals who are not able to interpret social cues can reduce the misunderstanding that may lead to violence.

“The key issue here is to educate the general public on what ASD is, that not all ASD individuals behave or look the same, and how we can support families with autistic children,” Chooi, who is with the Social Sciences faculty, said.

She also agreed there should be more facilities that offer an autistic-friendly environment, adding this could serve as an awareness and educational tool for the general public.

“We really should banish the stereotypes and ignorant perceptions we have of individuals struggling with neuro-developmental disorders,” she said.

As behaviour consultant Lau Jia Cherng said individuals with ASD have their distinct personalities and traits.

“To understand them better, it is best to take some time to get to know them and be patient whenever it seems like it isn’t ‘normal’ to behave so. What is ‘normal’ anyway? ‘Normal’ is a perspective, and each and every one of us have our own sense of normality,” he said.

He added individuals diagnosed with ASD sometimes portray behaviour that may not seem appropriate, but it is our responsibility to teach and help them manage their self-stimulatory behaviour like head banging and hand flapping.

Lau points out that symptoms generally do not get worse with age but may improve if given the correct training.

Nevertheless, Lau noted that patience and understanding are key when handling an autistic individual.