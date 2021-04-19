Important to wear a face mask

Three days back we recorded 2,551 cases, the highest rate of new infections. This is frightening and scary because the fourth wave, which was expected in May, has drawn upon us in mid-April.

Medical experts have said the virus has variants and mutations that are replicating to fight the vaccines developed.

Relaxing on standard operating procedures (SOP) has also been a factor in the surge.

Some of the Ramadan bazaar traders and public are not following the SOP put in place and throwing caution to the wind.

Close proximity is inevitable at bazaars where people congregate to buy their food to break fast.

The traders have to be placed far apart and they have to wear their face masks at all times.

There should be a guarded entrance and exit. At the entrance, the public need to scan the QR code using the MySejahtera App and take their temperature.

And the number of people admitted into the bazaar grounds should be limited at any one time.

Children and young babies should not be permitted into the bazaar. I have been to some bazaars where whole families are seen walking around as family units.

Queue up at the respective stalls and distance yourself. Most important of all, wear your face masks.

Let us follow the guidelines and SOP, and register for the vaccines and pray for an end to the pandemic so that lives and livelihoods may get back to normal.