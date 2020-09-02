Imported Covid-19 cases continue to outnumber local transmnission

PETALING JAYA: Imported Covid-19 cases continue to outnumber those infected through local transmission.

Of the six new cases reported as of noon yesterday, four were foreigners who had just arrived in Malaysia. Three of them came in from Indonesia and the last one flew in from Syria, according to health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

With the addition of the six cases, the number of those infected has reached 9,360.

In a statement issued yesterday, Noor Hisham said the two local cases were Malaysians. One was among those in the MV Glen cluster in Selangor and the other was diagnosed through a screening exercise at a workplace in Pahang.

The patient from Pahang was asymptomatic when he was admitted to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital for treatment.

The MV Glen cluster that first surfaced on Aug 30 is linked to a ship that had berthed in Port Klingon, Noor Hisham said. As of yesterday, there have been three confirmed cases in the cluster.

He said the Health Ministry personnel had screened 58 individuals from the cluster and so far, three have tested positive while 16 came in negative. The remaining 39 are still waiting for the results of their tests.

There were no fatalities yesterday, leaving the death toll at 128.

Four more patients were discharged from hospital yesterday. Together, they brought the number of those who have recovered to 9,079.

As of yesterday, there still are 153 active cases, with four patients being treated in intensive care and three of them require ventilator support, Noor Hisham added.