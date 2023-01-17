Imports cut egg supply shortfall to one million in December

PUTRAJAYA: The shortfall in egg supply in the country was reduced to just one million in December last year after the government allowed eggs to be imported as a temporary measure, said Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu.

Mohamad said this was a commendable achievement compared to the critical shortage of 157 million eggs in November and 118 million eggs in October last year.

“I reported for duty at MAFS (Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security) last Dec 5. After getting a briefing on the latest situation in egg supply, the top management of MAFS and I met several major egg producers to seek the best ways to restore supply.

“The data I obtained from the Veterinary Services Department showed critical shortage of eggs in October and November 2022. Alhamdulillah, now the supply of chicken and eggs is beginning to recover and will be stable again soon,” he said in a statement today.

In December last year the government allowed eggs to be brought in by air from India under a trial phase to ensure the imports met with all the set standards.

On calls for the government to ban the export of eggs, Mohamad said it could not be done because the sharp increase in imported chicken feed and prolonged price controls had put pressure on local egg producers.

“They (egg producers) are very dependent on revenue from egg exports to cover losses in the local market due to price controls which stretched for too long and can cause many companies to stop operations,” he added.

To resolve the issue, Mohamad said, MAFS had held meetings with the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry and Finance Ministry, apart from proposing that needy groups be given targeted subsidy before the price of eggs was floated again.

Meanwhile, grain corn was among the main topic of discussion between Malaysia and Brazil in efforts to strengthen bilateral trade in the agriculture sector.

This matter was brought up when Brazil’s ambassador to Malaysia Ary Norton De Murat Quintella called on Mohamad at the ministry here today.

“Malaysia welcomes the support and cooperation of Brazil in boosting the country’s food resource capability,” MAFS said in a statement. - Bernama