Impose content guidelines on live streaming platforms, says MP

PETALING JAYA: A PAS MP has called for guidelines to be imposed on live streaming platforms, claiming there are parties who want to “normalise” LGBT culture in the country, Free Malaysia Today reports.

Shaharizukirnain Abd Kadir (PAS-Setiu) said youths are influenced by programmes they watch.

“There are movies and programmes that portray such negative elements, and youths are just reacting to what they watch,” he reportedly told the Dewan Rakyat.

He said it was the same with adultery, where people who watch movies or programmes which contain such elements can be influenced to do the same.

“And the LGBT culture is also spread by some parties who want to normalise such behaviour among Malaysians,” he was quoted saying in the report.