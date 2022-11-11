‘Impossible’ to misuse ballot papers

PETALING JAYA: No party can misuse unutilised ballot papers, thanks to checks and balances in place at polling stations, said incumbent Klang MP Charles Santiago.

He said polling agents from each political party contesting in the constituency are stationed at the polling station and they will count and keep an eye on the number of voters casting their ballots.

The polling agents will then collate the number of votes cast to ensure they tally with the ballots tallied at the counting centre.

“For example, if there are 1,000 voters in a particular area and only 800 cast their votes, this will be recorded by the polling agents and the process is followed at every polling centre. Technically, the Election Commission (EC) should only provide the number of ballot papers that tally with voters in a constituency, and no more than that.”

Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections chairman Thomas Fann said the EC will only print enough ballots for the number of voters in the current electoral roll and they will be distributed to the various constituencies according to the number of eligible voters there.

“However, there will be a small number of excess ballots to allow for damaged ones that are changed at the request of a voter.”

He said the process of issuing ballot papers, recording their serial numbers and counting them, including the unused and damaged ones, would be witnessed and recorded by the polling and counting agents.

“After counting, the ballot papers, including unused and damaged ones, will be locked and sealed for 21 days, after which they would be destroyed if there are no election petitions filed to challenge the results.”

Fann said polling and counting agents, observers and EC staff will record the number of ballot papers used at every polling centre, adding that the process, if followed, would make it almost impossible to be abused. He added that impropriety could only occur if candidates do not send their agents to observe the counting process.