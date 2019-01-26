Improper waste disposal, littering still a habit among Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR: About 60 per cent of the 32 million Malaysian population still fail to throw their garbage into trash bins although the facilities have been adequately provided for them, said Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

She said the Malaysian communities have still not cultivated the habit of disposing of their garbage properly and this should be addressed in efforts to make our country clean.

“In the developed countries the people will keep their rubbish in their handbags or pockets before throwing them into trash bins. We want to adopt this culture of people looking for trash cans instead of the way around,“ she told a press conference after launching the 3R On Wheels programme in Ampang Jaya here today.

Also present were Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Alam Flora Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Zain Hassan.

She said more publicity and awareness campaigns would be implemented by local authorities and resident associations to help cultivate proper garbage disposal habits.

Meanwhile, Mohd Zain said the 3R on Wheels programme organised in collaboration with Petronas Dagangan Berhad was carried out through the collection of reward points from proceeds of sale of recyclable items.

He said the collection schedule for the 3R On Wheels trucks would be announced through Alam Flora social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to allow the people time to sort out their recyclable items.

Since the 3R On Wheels programme was implemented early December last year, Alam Flora has collected 21.2 tonnes of recyclable items around the Klang Valley, Putrajaya and Cyberjaya. — Bernama