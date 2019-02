PETALING JAYA: Hazard perception tests should be incorporated into commercial vehicle driving licence applications, a road safety expert said today.

Prof Dr Law Teik Hua said this was to ensure that commercial vehicle drivers had enough hazard perception skills to recognise potentially dangerous situations on the road and would respond appropriately.

The Universiti Putra Malaysia Road Safety Research Centre head was commenting on an accident that happened on Saturday, where the driver of an oil tanker was killed after his lorry caught fire on the North-South Expressway, near the north-bound Behrang rest area.

“They should be considered as professional drivers,” Law told theSun. “The commercial vehicle drivers ferry passengers and goods, sometimes hazardous materials. I think the training to expose them to risks is not sufficient.

“We train them how to drive the vehicle but we never emphasise on how are they going to deal with potentially dangerous situations on the road.

“Hazard Perception Test (HPT) is compulsory in countries such as the United Kingdom and Australia. This test is important because the accident on Saturday, could affect other road users.”

The HPT is a computer-based touch screen test that measures drivers’ ability to recognise potentially dangerous driving situations and react appropriately. Its purpose is to make sure learner drivers have enough hazard perception skills.

Using film clips of real life traffic situations, the test has each driver questioned on, for example, when to slow down, overtake, or turn at an intersection., which they will respond by touching the screen when appropriate.

Law also commented on the serious concern that commercial vehicle drivers needed to be at their best both physically and mentally, since the lives of their passengers and the goods they transport are literally in their hands.

“Besides the risk of making mistakes at work due to fatigue and sleep deprivation – the safety of the drivers themselves are at risk if they do not get sufficient rest, especially when they drive long-hours.

“Heavy vehicle drivers usually getting paid depending on the mileage that they travel. Sometimes, they may have been overworked. This phenomenon is the operation of a motor vehicle while being cognitively impaired by a lack of sleep, which can impair the human brain. Maybe the authorities should look into this matter too,“ he added.

Law also pointed out the importance of having a fire extinguisher to every vehicle, especially in commercial vehicles.

“The installation of fire extinguishers must be enforced. We don’t know on whether there was a device in the truck driven by the deceased but maybe the driver could help himself during the fiery situation,“ he said.