‘Improve training for special needs education’

PETALING JAYA: The government has been urged to look into restructuring teachers’ training for special needs education.

This is crucial during a health crisis when the entire education system is disrupted, according to two experts on the issue.

The problem is more acute in rural areas, said Assoc Prof Dr Faridah Serajul Haq of the Faculty of Education at Segi University.

She said when the education system is jeopardised, children with special needs are the most vulnerable.

“Even before Covid-19 and the MCO (movement control order), special needs education already lacked the necessary resources,” she said. “We lack a holistic support system for special-needs children.”

Her colleague Dr Pang Jee Ching agreed, saying that there is scarcity of speech and physical therapists, alongside psychological services for “differently-abled” individuals.

“Systems for early identification and evaluation, rehabilitation services, special schools, and parent training facilities are also in low supply,” Pang told theSun.

But Faridah said learning must continue and this is the time to adopt virtual learning practices.

“Schools should embrace virtual learning to address the needs of special children,” she said.

Most resources are from the United Kingdom and the United States. The Education Ministry website also has some content and resources in local languages.

For parents, there is the task of dealing with the many distractions their children are exposed to.

A parent, who wished to be known only as Ms Tan, said her 11-year-old son Evan has been spending less time learning now that he is confined to the house.

“He used to spend at least five hours a day on studies but now it has been reduced to just an hour and a half,” Tan said.

She is now trying to get Evan to focus on online lessons organised by his teachers.

Another parent, Ms Loo, said her 13-year-old son Jaden is being kept occupied with homework given by his therapist.

However, he has yet to start using virtual tools because he still thinks they are for play, she said.