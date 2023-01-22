Improved internet access prompts ‘quantum leap’ in digital economy: Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Efforts to improve internet access can prompt a ‘quantum leap’ that can maximise the country’s digital economy revenue, says Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the effort could also help bridge the socioeconomic gap between the people in urban and rural areas.

“It is important for us to ensure that basic things such as access to the digital economy are improved, the internet (speed) needs to be fast and the packages cheap.

“We are making sure of that and there are things that need to be negotiated further...previously it was for prepaid (line) and InsyaAllah there will be something for fixed line broadband as well,“ he said during an interview on RTM’s ‘Bual Konti’ programme streamed through its official Facebook tonight.

Last month Fahmi said the government would introduce the Unity Package prepaid mobile internet plan at a lower price of RM5 per month which would be on the market in February.

He said the introduction of the package was in line with the Unity Government’s desire under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to reduce the cost of living and ensure comprehensive digital connectivity for Malaysians.

Fahmi said the development of the digital economy could restore Malaysia as an economic country in the region.

In addition, Fahmi said the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) was working to improve the local creative industry to produce internationally successful talents as well as high-quality works of art such as films.

He said the success of Perak-born actress, Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh, who made a name for herself in Hollywood and her recent Golden Globe award achievement, should be a motivation to improve the quality of local talent and creative works.

“We can change Malaysia’s position... not only as an exporter of talents... but we want to export our creative works for the world to see,“ he added. - Bernama