Improvement work at Sungai Langat LRA won’t affect water supply restoration: Air Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) announced that improvement, maintenance and asset replacement works at the Sungai Langat water treatment plant (LRA) are still ongoing and are expected to be completed last night.

According to an Air Selangor statement yesterday, although the works are a little delayed, they won’t affect the full restoration of water supply to users in the affected areas in Petaling, Kuala Lumpur and Hulu Langat.

“Water supply will be channelled in stages to consumers once the water supply distribution system has been stabilised. The duration of water supply restoration in the affected areas is different depending on the distance of the location of the user’s premises,” it said.

The statement added that water supply from the Sungai Langat LRA is expected to be fully restored at 12 noon on Thursday (Oct 12).

In another development, Air Selangor also announced that the water supply has been restored to 24.5 per cent of the affected areas as of 7 pm today following the temporary shutdown of four LRAs due to odour pollution in Sungai Selangor.

According to Air Selangor, the supply of clean and treated water has started to be distributed in stages to the consumers’ premises and the water supply is expected to be fully restored at 12 midnight on Thursday (Oct 12).

The four LRAs involved are the Sungai Selangor Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3 and Rantau Panjang.

Meanwhile, Air Selangor has advised consumers who have and will have their water supply restored to let the tap run until the water is clear before using it for daily use.

According to the statement, users can get information on the scheduled water supply interruptions from time to time through the official communication channel at https://waterupdates.airselangor.com/.

“Users can also obtain information from alternative official communication channels such as the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter) or call Air Selangor at 15300 or visit https://www.airselangor.com/,“ it added. - Bernama