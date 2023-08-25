Improvement work on dilapidated school completed in three months

PUTRAJAYA: The pilot project of the 'Expediting the Development of Dilapidated School’ initiative at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bandar Baru Bangi, Selangor has been completed within three months.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali (pix), who visited the school today, thanked the Ministry of Education (MOE), Works Department (JKR) and all parties involved in ensuring the project could be carried out successfully within the stipulated period.

He said the construction project, which involved four classrooms and two toilets, was well implemented through an improvement process in speeding up the work procedure, particularly the efficient procurement process.

“I am also satisfied with the infrastructure that has been built which enables the students to learn in a conducive and cheerful environment,” he posted on his Facebook page.

The school was one of the projects of the initiative under the Special Task Force on Agency Reform (STAR), which he heads.

The dilapidated school project refers to the condition of school infrastructure that are old and dangerous and in need of immediate replacement or reconstruction.

STAR was set up in February with the objective of observing, evaluating and providing analyses of projects or programme ideas based on the principles of Madani, namely with an emphasis on lower cost and high impact as well as what can be done in the short, medium and long-term.

Mohd Zuki hoped that the pilot project will be an inspiration and benchmark for all other government projects to be implemented more effectively, that they will be more effective, faster and of higher quality in line with the desire of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim through the Madani Economy agenda.

“This proves that if we give our fullest commitment in carrying out the trust (tenacity of purpose), nothing is impossible to implement,” he said. -Bernama