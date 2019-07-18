Improvement works at LRA SSP1 will prevent more serious disruption: MB

KLANG: Improvement works to be carried out by Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) at the Phase 1 Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plant (LRA SSP1) on July 23 are necessary to avoid any damage that will have a greater impact on consumers.

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said the work has to be carried out by Air Selangor as the water assets were not properly maintained by the previous concessionaire.

“We understand the anxiety and inconvenience felt by consumers over the scheduled cut in water supply, but it has to be done to avoid damage that can result in a longer water supply disruption,” he told reporters yesterday.

He was asked to comment on a call by National Water Services Commission (SPAN) chairman Charles Santiago for the state government to carry out a reshuffle of the top management of Air Selangor if the water supply could not be restored within 84 hours as promised.

Air Selangor had announced that 758 areas in Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur, Hulu Selangor, Kuala Selangor and Kuala Langat will be affected by the scheduled water supply disruption of between 36 and 84 hours beginning July 23 due to improvement works at LRA SSP1. - Bernama