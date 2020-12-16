Improvements of IBPS programe ensure farmers’ right to pick best padi seeds

KUALA LUMPUR: The improvements of the Certified Padi Seed Incentive (IBPS) programe is being implemented to ensure the quality of service as well as give farmers the right to choose the best seeds to be planted in their fields.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said the move for improvements resulted from a MAFI’s meeting with the relevant stakeholders thus helping the ministry to formulate the direction and improvement of the programme.

Detailing the matter, Kiandee said, for starters, MAFI appointed the National Farmers Organisation (NAFAS) as the sole wholesaler in the IBPS programme.

“The appointment of NAFAS will allow the fixing of the ceiling price for certified rice seed without the government being burdened with paying additional incentive allocations. In addition, permits will only be given to registered agents, individuals or companies.

‘’Several varieties of certified padi seeds will be produced by legitimate padi seed producers to be selected by farmers.

‘’A buffer stock scheme for certified padi seeds will also be set up to address the issue of unexpected shortage of supply of padi seeds,“ he said at the Dewan Negara, here, today this.

He said this in response to a question from Senator Datuk Jefridin Atan who asked about the government’s initiative to increase the production of basic food, specifically rice which was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Commenting further, Kiandee said the ministry’s initiative to be implemented next year is expected to prevent the manipulation of certified rice seeds and prices in the field through uncontrolled purchases by various parties at the factories.

“It is important to avoid the dominance of certain supplier companies in the certified rice seed market and the padi and rice sectors,“ Kiandee said. — Bernama